Milwaukee crash near 57th and Hampton; 3 taken to hospital
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened on Friday, Feb. 21 near 57th and Hampton. It happened around 11:12 a.m.
Crash scene
What we know:
The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News that three people were transported from the scene.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or the extent of injuries sustained.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.