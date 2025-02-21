Milwaukee crash near 57th and Hampton; 3 taken to hospital

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened on Friday, Feb. 21 near 57th and Hampton. It happened around 11:12 a.m.

Crash scene

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News that three people were transported from the scene.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or the extent of injuries sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.