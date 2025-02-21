Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash near 57th and Hampton; 3 taken to hospital

Published  February 21, 2025 12:15pm CST
Milwaukee
57th and Hampton, Milwaukee

    • Three people were transported from the scene of a crash in Milwaukee on Friday, Feb. 21.
    • It happened near 57th and Hampton around 11:12 a.m. 
    • This is a developing story. 

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened on Friday, Feb. 21 near 57th and Hampton. It happened around 11:12 a.m.

Crash scene

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News that three people were transported from the scene. 

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or the extent of injuries sustained. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

