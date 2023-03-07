Milwaukee police chase, crash; 3 in custody

Three people were taken into custody Monday night, March 6 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. Two handguns and suspected narcotics were recovered.

According to police, the pursuit began around 11 p.m. near 10th and National for a reckless driver. The pursuit continued for several minutes when the suspect vehicle struck another vehicle at 18th and Highland Avenue.

The suspects fled from the vehicle, were pursued on foot, and Milwaukee and Marquette University Police arrested three males, ages 19, 17, and 16.

Recovered from the vehicle and foot pursuit were two handguns and suspected narcotics. The other motorist who was struck was taken tother hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

This case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office in the coming days.