Milwaukee police chase, crash; 29-year-old accused, charged

The Brief A Milwaukee man recently led police on a brief chase before crashing into other vehicles. Danely Perez-Pica faces multiple charges associated with this incident. Before the police chase got underway, officials say Perez-Pica nearly struck an officer with the vehicle he was driving.



A 29-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of leading police on a brief police chase, and crashing into vehicles before being taken into custody. The accused is Danely Perez-Pica – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Obstructing an officer

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were investigating a bank robbery when they spotted a man get into a car without any license plates near 12th and Lincoln. The officers pulled up behind the car and attempted a traffic stop by activating their squad's lights and siren. The car pulled over and officers approached the vehicle. One officer was standing in front of the vehicle -- the other approached the driver's door. He recognized the driver as defendant Perez-Pica and ordered him out of the vehicle. The complaint says the "defendant refused to get out of the car and accelerated away from the stop, nearly striking (the officer in front of the vehicle)."

A police chase was initiated and ended only a couple of blocks later because the "defendant struck two different occupied cars and caused disabling damage to the car he was driving," the complaint says. The defendant and his passenger got out of the car and tried to flee, but were quickly taken into custody.

The complaint says on the date of this incident, the defendant's driver's license was suspended.

Perez-Pica made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, Aug. 24. Cash bond was set at $10,000.