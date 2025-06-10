Milwaukee police chase, crash at 25th and Lisbon caught on camera

The Brief Surveillance video captured the end of a police chase in Milwaukee, when an SUV crashed into a tree. The wreck happened at 25th and Lisbon on Tuesday, June 10. Six people were taken into custody.



A police chase, crash and scramble to get away from officers all played out at 25th and Lisbon in Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon, June 10.

Milwaukee police chase, crash

What we know:

Officials said it was around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday when officers spotted a person wanted for a shooting in a vehicle near 1st and Pleasant Street. They attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop. A police chase was underway.

Police chase and crash at 25th and Lisbon, Milwaukee

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control and collided with a median at 25th and Lisbon and then struck a tree. Surveillance video captured the crash on camera.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

In the end, Milwaukee police said six people fled on foot from the SUV. All of them were taken into custody.

Investigators determined the SUV had been stolen. Several firearms were also recovered from the vehicle.

What they're saying:

Neighbors who saw everything said a K-9 tracked one of the young people down.

One woman said she was walking with her sister and 3-month-old nephew when the crash happened just feet away from them.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Arrest after police chase and crash at 25th and Lisbon, Milwaukee

"We were walking, going home, we just saw a car, like a big truck, police behind it," said Destiny Garrett. "He came in the intersection. We just started running. I thought I got hit. I fell…Luckily, the tree was right there. We would have gotten hit."

Arrest after police chase and crash at 25th and Lisbon, Milwaukee

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The arrestees include the following:

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A 17-year-old male passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Two 15-year-old male passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

A 15-year-old male passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

A 17-year-old female passenger was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.