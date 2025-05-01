Milwaukee police chase, crash; 2 dead, driver arrested, firearms recovered

article

The Brief A police chase in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, April 30 ended in a crash. Two people are dead. Two firearms were recovered from the fleeing vehicle. The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 19-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries and was arrested.



Two people are dead after a police chase ended in a crash in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, April 30.

Police chase & crash

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint around 10:35 p.m. in the area of Hackett Avenue and Downer Avenue.

The suspicious vehicle was located and officers attempting a traffic stop. However, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. A vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle collided with another vehicle in the area of 13th Street and Green Bay Avenue.

The occupants of the vehicle that was struck, a 25-year-old, 25-year-old, and a 24-year-old, were treated on-scene by medical personnel.

Two passengers in the fleeing vehicle, a 17-year-old and an unidentified individual, were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two firearms were recovered from the fleeing vehicle.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 19-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries and was arrested.

What's next:

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.