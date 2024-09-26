Milwaukee police chase and crash, 2 arrested; officer hurt

article

Two people were arrested, and an officer was hurt, after a police chase and crash in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Sept. 25.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:18 p.m. near 55th and Lisbon, officers saw a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle wanted in an armed robbery.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver didn't stop and a pursuit started.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into two unoccupied parked cars near 17th and Greenfield. The people in the vehicle ran away.

Police ran after them and arrested two 19-year-old men.

Police confirmed that the vehicle was taken in the armed robbery.

One officer was hurt during the foot pursuit and was treated at a local hospital.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.