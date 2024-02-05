Milwaukee police chase, crash; 2 accused face multiple charges

article

Two Milwaukee men now face charges in connection with two carjackings as well as a police chase that ended with a crash at 82nd and Burleigh. The accused are 18-year-old James Poole and 20-year-old Jabari Griffin – and they face the following criminal counts:

Armed robbery (Poole, three counts)

Armed robbery (Griffin)

Flee or elude an officer (Poole)

First-degree reckless injury (Poole, three counts)

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (Poole)

Possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent (Poole)

Felony bail jumping (Poole)

Carjacking on Farwell (Jan. 29)

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee detectives were dispatched on Monday evening, Jan. 29 to Farwell Avenue just west of Maryland for an armed carjacking complaint. Around 7:45 p.m., the victims noticed an SUV park in front of them, three Black males exited the SUV and approached their Mercedes. The complaint says the three "all pointed guns at him while wearing black hood sweatshirts." The victims were ordered to give the gunmen their wallet, credit cards, car keys and iPhone. The three suspects then drove off.

One of the victims was able to "deactivate" the Mercedes by reducing its maximum speed to 20 mph using a program. One victim told police the vehicle stopped near 23rd and Capitol. Officers went to the scene and recovered surveillance from across the street. The "surveillance shows the Mercedes stop and a subject toss something next to a black SUV. The subject enters the black SUV which drives away. Officers surveyed the scene and located an ID card belonging to defendant James Poole. The ID was located directly where the subject entered the black-colored SUV," the complaint says.

Carjacking near 2nd and Plankinton (Jan. 30)

The complaint notes a second carjacking which happened on Tuesday evening, Jan. 30 near 2nd and Plankinton in Milwaukee. The victim told police he was parked around 5:15 p.m. when a person walked up to his Infiniti Q50 and tapped on the window. That person was armed with two firearms -- and later identified as defendant Poole. The defendant ordered the man out of his car, took the key fob and drove off.

A short time later, the Infiniti Q50 was spotted near 19th and Center. Police activated their lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop -- and the car accelerated away.

82nd and Burleigh, Milwaukee

The criminal complaint says the police chase lasted nearly six miles -- and reached top speeds of 91 mph in rush hour traffic. The driver of the Infiniti Q50 "disregarded numerous red stop signs and traveled in the wrong traffic lanes. The pursuit ended when the Q50 crashed into a large tree" at 82nd and Burleigh. The car burst into flames.

Severely damaged, burned car near 82nd and Burleigh

Five people were in the Q50. Four suffered significant injuries, the complaint says. Defendant Griffin fled from the vehicle and was arrested after a brief foot pursuit, the complaint says.

The complaint says "Poole was arrested with a loaded firearm tucked into his waistband."

Poole was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, Feb. 5.

Griffin made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, Feb. 4. Cash bond was set at $10,000.