A Milwaukee man is charged with seven felonies after a police chase and crash that happened on Friday, April 12.

Prosecutors accuse 46-year-old Marcel Walker of taking off from a traffic stop before running a red light and striking two other cars doing the pursuit.

Police spotted a car driving with expired registration near 22nd and Mineral around 10:30 p.m. The car initially pulled over, and a criminal complaint states the driver, Walker, opened the door allowing an officer to clearly identify him. As police continued to approach the car, though, prosecutors said Walker closed the door and took off.

The chase reached speeds in excess of 80 mph through residential neighborhoods, the complaint states. Walker fled east onto Mineral, running multiple stop signs and then a red light at 16th Street. There, he hit two cars. All three cars involved sustained serious damage.

One of the victims had to be extricated from her car and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A victim in the other car that was hit had a cut to his forehead and did not go to the hospital.

Walker was also trapped in his car and had to be removed. During a search of the car, officers found a clear, corner-cut baggy that contained cocaine and fentanyl, as well as a handgun with one round in the chamber. They also found a digital scale. Another bag containing cocaine and fentanyl was found on Walker's person.

In all, Walker is charged with:

Fleeing/eluding an officer

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts)

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Felony bail jumping

Walker made his initial court appearance on April 17. His cash bond was set at $35,000.