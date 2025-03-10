Milwaukee police chase, crash; 1 extricated from vehicle, 2 arrested

article

The Brief A Milwaukee police chase ended in a crash on Saturday, March 8. The fleeing vehicle was wanted in connection to an armed robbery, police say. Two men were arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.



Two men were arrested in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 8 following a police pursuit and crash.

Police chase & crash

What we know:

The pursuit began shortly before 7 p.m. near 17th and Burnham after officers observed a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery and attempted to make a stop.

The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle and rolled near 29th and Vliet.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver, a 22-year-old man, was arrested. The passenger, a 19-year-old man, was extricated from the vehicle and arrested. Both men were transported to the hospital for medical clearance.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.