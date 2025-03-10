Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police chase, crash; 1 extricated from vehicle, 2 arrested

Published  March 10, 2025 12:40pm CDT
    • A Milwaukee police chase ended in a crash on Saturday, March 8.
    • The fleeing vehicle was wanted in connection to an armed robbery, police say. 
    • Two men were arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

MILWAUKEE - Two men were arrested in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 8 following a police pursuit and crash. 

Police chase & crash

What we know:

The pursuit began shortly before 7 p.m. near 17th and Burnham after officers observed a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery and attempted to make a stop. 

The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. 

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle and rolled near 29th and Vliet. 

The driver, a 22-year-old man, was arrested. The passenger, a 19-year-old man, was extricated from the vehicle and arrested. Both men were transported to the hospital for medical clearance. 

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

