Milwaukee police chase, crash; 1 extricated from vehicle, 2 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Two men were arrested in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 8 following a police pursuit and crash.
Police chase & crash
What we know:
The pursuit began shortly before 7 p.m. near 17th and Burnham after officers observed a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery and attempted to make a stop.
The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle and rolled near 29th and Vliet.
The driver, a 22-year-old man, was arrested. The passenger, a 19-year-old man, was extricated from the vehicle and arrested. Both men were transported to the hospital for medical clearance.
What's next:
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.