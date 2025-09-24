Milwaukee police chase after officers spot drug dealing on south side

article

The Brief Milwaukee police arrested two people and seized drugs, cash and a firearm after a police chase on Sept. 19. The police chase played out on the city's south side. The driver and passenger in the vehicle were arrested moments after their vehicle became disabled.



Milwaukee police arrested two people after spotting a drug deal and being engaged in a police chase on the city's south side.

Drug deal spotted

What we know:

On the evening of Friday, Sept. 19, officers spotted people dealing drugs from a car near Greenfield and Muskego. The officers then attempted to make a traffic stop. A news release says the driver of the vehicle reversed towards the officers, struck the squad car and fled.

A police chase followed. It ended when the suspect's vehicle became disabled near 16th and Pierce.

The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old male, was arrested after a foot pursuit. The passenger of the vehicle, also a 22-year-old male, was arrested without further incident.

Suspected illegal narcotics, U.S. currency and a firearm were recovered.

What's next:

Criminal charges were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.