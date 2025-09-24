Milwaukee police chase after officers spot drug dealing on south side
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested two people after spotting a drug deal and being engaged in a police chase on the city's south side.
Drug deal spotted
What we know:
On the evening of Friday, Sept. 19, officers spotted people dealing drugs from a car near Greenfield and Muskego. The officers then attempted to make a traffic stop. A news release says the driver of the vehicle reversed towards the officers, struck the squad car and fled.
A police chase followed. It ended when the suspect's vehicle became disabled near 16th and Pierce.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old male, was arrested after a foot pursuit. The passenger of the vehicle, also a 22-year-old male, was arrested without further incident.
Suspected illegal narcotics, U.S. currency and a firearm were recovered.
What's next:
Criminal charges were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.