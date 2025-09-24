Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police chase after officers spot drug dealing on south side

Published  September 24, 2025 3:29pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Milwaukee police arrested two people and seized drugs, cash and a firearm after a police chase on Sept. 19.
    • The police chase played out on the city's south side.
    • The driver and passenger in the vehicle were arrested moments after their vehicle became disabled.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested two people after spotting a drug deal and being engaged in a police chase on the city's south side. 

Drug deal spotted

What we know:

On the evening of Friday, Sept. 19, officers spotted people dealing drugs from a car near Greenfield and Muskego. The officers then attempted to make a traffic stop. A news release says the driver of the vehicle reversed towards the officers, struck the squad car and fled. 

A police chase followed. It ended when the suspect's vehicle became disabled near 16th and Pierce. 

The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old male, was arrested after a foot pursuit. The passenger of the vehicle, also a 22-year-old male, was arrested without further incident. 

Suspected illegal narcotics, U.S. currency and a firearm were recovered. 

What's next:

Criminal charges were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

