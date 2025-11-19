Milwaukee police chase; 30-year-old man arrested, firearm recovered

article

The Brief Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Nov. 18. A 30-year-old man was arrested near 35th and Glendale. A firearm was recovered. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.



A 30-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday night, Nov. 18 in Milwaukee after a police chase.

Police chase

What we know:

It started around 8:45 p.m. MPD said officers spotted a subject wanted for a domestic violence incident involving a firearm driving near 6th and Reservoir, and tried to stop the vehicle.

The driver took off and officers gave chase.

The pursuit ended when the suspect exited the vehicle near 35th and Glendale and ran from the scene.

The 30-year-old man was arrested after a foot pursuit. A firearm was recovered.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.