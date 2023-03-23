Milwaukee police chase; spike strips used, 2 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested two people Thursday morning after a pursuit on the city's north side.
Just before 4 a.m., officers spotted a vehicle wanted for a shots fired, armed robbery, home invasion, gun theft that happened near 24th and Hadley around 2 a.m. Police said the two people inside matched the suspects' description.
Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, and the driver pulled toward the curb near 24th and Locust – but then took off. Police used spike strips to end the chase, and the two suspects were taken into custody.