Milwaukee police chase; 2 men in custody

article

Two 21-year-old Milwaukee men were arrested after leading Milwaukee police on a chase Thursday, May 4.

Police said the chase started near 60th and Hampton around 11 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee officers attempted to stop a vehicle driving recklessly, but the driver refused to stop and continued to flee. The chase ended when the vehicle became disabled near 61st and Boehlke. Officials arrested the driver and passenger in the vehicle. A firearm and suspected illegal narcotics were recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.