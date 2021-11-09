Milwaukee carjacking, bank keys stolen, teens arrested

Four teens were arrested in connection to a carjacking and police chase. Investigators say they stole a car from a woman picking up a child on the city's south side.

That woman works as a bank manager, and her car was stolen, along with her set of keys to the bank.

At 38th and Manitoba, as the woman picked her child, police say some other children were there who were up to no good.

"Two juveniles brandished guns, stole her vehicle," said Milwaukee Alderman Mark Borkowski.

The woman also lost her bank keys in the robbery. Borkowski is the alderman for the district.

"When she informed MPD, one of the first things they did was secure that bank because obviously, her keys were in the wrong possession," said Borkowski.

Hours later and about 10 miles north, police spotted the vehicle being driven recklessly at 16th and Keefe. When they attempted to pull the car over, a pursuit began, coming to a stop in a yard at 11th and Burleigh. A 13-year-old, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were taken into custody.

"These young juveniles feel that there is no punishment," said Borkowski. "There is no accountability. It doesn’t matter. We can do what we want."

Police also found stolen items, including a gun. They've connected the teens to crimes across the city.

"What’s the common denominator here? Juveniles! Juveniles with guns." said Borkowski.

Borkowski said he wants to see harsher punishments and crime to stop.

"This is a wake-up call to our community," said Borkowski. "Where is the accountability from our judicial system, especially?"

No one was injured in the incidents.