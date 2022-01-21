Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police car hit, officer injured near 10th and Wells

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Police Department
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police car was hit by another vehicle near 10th and Wells on Friday morning, Jan. 21.

According to MPD, the striking vehicle ran a red light shortly after 8 a.m.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. No other injuries were reported.

