Milwaukee police car hit, officer injured near 10th and Wells

A Milwaukee police car was hit by another vehicle near 10th and Wells on Friday morning, Jan. 21.

According to MPD, the striking vehicle ran a red light shortly after 8 a.m.

Milwaukee police squad involved in crash at 10th and Wells

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. No other injuries were reported.

