Downtown Milwaukee police scene; FBI, US Marshals present

A large police presence formed in downtown Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon, May 21. MPD said there was a pursuit in the area.

FOX6 at the scene saw members of the Milwaukee Police Department, FBI and U.S. Marshals Service near Milwaukee and Mason.

Authorities had long guns and stop sticks out. FOX6 saw officials take one person into custody.

Around 5:20 p.m., FOX6 saw a white Jeep being towed from the scene. FOX6 witnessed the same Jeep involved in a chase around 3 p.m. near the stadium interchange.

