Milwaukee police ask for help identifying burglary suspect

MILWAUKEE - Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating the suspect wanted in a burglary investigation. It happened near N. 64th Street and W. Bluemound Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6.

The suspect is described as an African American male, 20-25 years of age, 5’10"-6’, 180-200 pounds and had a beard. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a white State of Wisconsin logo, dark pants, dark string backpack and red or orange shoes.

The suspect attempted to force entry into the victim’s garage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips app for a cash reward.

