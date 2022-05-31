Milwaukee police: 3 men wounded in separate shooting incidents

Milwaukee police say three people were wounded in three separate shooting incidents on Monday, May 30.

The latest of these incidents happened near Teutonia and Meinecke shortly before 10 p.m. Monday. The victim, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Shooting incident near Teutonia and Meinecke, Milwaukee

A short time before 9 p.m., gunfire broke out near 57th and Appleton. In this incident a 34-year-old Milwaukee man was wounded – and got himself to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Lastly, police are investigating a shooting near 76th and Congress around 5 p.m. Monday. They found a 29-year-old Milwaukee man who had been struck and wounded by gunfire. He also got himself to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in each of these shooting incidents.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.