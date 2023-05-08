23rd and Locust shooting, Milwaukee woman wounded

article

A 35-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 23rd and Locust on Monday, May 8.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Officials said during a verbal altercation, the shooter fired shots striking the victim. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of her wounds.

Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.