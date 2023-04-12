Milwaukee police: 200 vehicles 'loitering,' citations issued, 4 arrests

Milwaukee officials say disorderly gatherings will not be tolerated in the city – and steps are being taken to stop them.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Police Chief Jeffrey Norman spoke about an incident that happened on Monday, April 10th at the Walmart parking lot near 103rd and Silver Spring. Chief Norman said approximately 200 vehicles were gathered at that location. Officers monitored the situation and ended up making 36 traffic stops, issued 50 citations, made four arrests, and towed four vehicles.

"I'm proud that the Milwaukee Police Department did an amazing job of intervening and preventing violence in this particular area. I'm proud that the members put forth enforcement efforts to maintain public safety," Norman said.

The police chief said law enforcement was aware of another "takeover" event that was planned for Milwaukee's lakefront on Tuesday. Milwaukee police, in partnership with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, monitored the area – but nobody showed up.

Chief Norman said situations like the one on Monday are being fueled by social media – and not happening exclusively in Milwaukee.

"While the events were not violent, we will say again, this behavior will not be tolerated. This is not a game," Norman said.

