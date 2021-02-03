Milwaukee police: 2 men dead near Appleton and Silver Spring

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a double homicide after two men were found dead near Appleton and Silver Spring Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Police said the victims -- ages 20 and 29 -- were found in a vehicle around 4 p.m., having sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

2 dead on Appleton Avenue just north of Silver Spring Drive, Milwaukee

Officials say nobody is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

