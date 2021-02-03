Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: 2 men dead near Appleton and Silver Spring

By FOX6 News Digital Team
2 dead on Appleton Avenue just north of Silver Spring Drive, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double homicide after two men were found dead near Appleton and Silver Spring Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Police said the victims -- ages 20 and 29 -- were found in a vehicle around 4 p.m., having sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

Officials say nobody is in custody at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

