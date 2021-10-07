Milwaukee pizza restaurant closing; business suffered due to COVID-19

Hundreds of small businesses across the country have suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and a Milwaukee business is being added to that list.

"We just hope people understand that running a small business is not easy," said Monica Oliver, general manager for Sauce and Spice.

Oliver has been the general manager since Sauce and Spice opened at the Sherman Phoenix in 2018.

Monica Oliver

"Unfortunately, due to COVID and low numbers, low sales and increased cost of goods, we have to close our doors," Oliver said. "With supply and demand being high and sales being low, it's hard. We just depend on customers coming out and spreading the word. We have a great product."

Oliver has to let go of her businesses as well as the hard-working college students she employs. Oliver hopes Sauce and Spice can thrive again one day.

"I’m just taking it day by day. Who knows what the future holds but I hope Sauce and Spice can come back one day," Oliver said.

Oliver hopes her fellow business owners at Sherman Phoenix do not have the same fate.

"I’m hoping that other entrepreneurs in the building are able to stay 0o0pen and things pick up," Oliver said.

Sauce and Spice has indoor dining, DoorDash, Uber Eats services, and curbside pickup as well – if you would like to grab a pizza before closing on Oct. 23.