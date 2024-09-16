Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee pizza delivery homicide; teens plead guilty

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 16, 2024
Two men accused of killing a pizza delivery driver in Milwaukee changed their pleas in court on Monday, Sept. 16.

Both Armier McArthur and Keyshaun McNealy pleaded guilty to one count of felony murder each.

The shooting happened near Sherman and Congress back on Jan. 10.

Prosecutors say the pair killed 33-year-old Antoine Gee Jr. while he was delivering pizza.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting was related to a robbery.

Both suspects will be sentenced on the same day in November.

A third man, 18-year-old Damain Patrick, pleaded guilty earlier this month. Patrick is also expected to be sentenced in November.