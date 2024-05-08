article

Four Milwaukee men have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in the armed robberies of pharmacies, among other crimes.

According to public court filings, 30-year-old Robert Love and 31-year-old Theodore Smith carried out an armed robbery of a pharmacy in Milwaukee on Nov. 3, 2021. Days later, Love, Smith and 31-year-old Alex Rollins robbed a second pharmacy in the area.

Both robberies involved the brandishing of a handgun, officials said, which was used to intimidate, threaten and physically assault pharmacy staff. The robbers stole significant quantities of controlled substances and then sought to distribute those drugs. A federal grand jury returned indictments against Love, Smith and Rollins – who all later pleaded guilty.

Smith was sentenced in February 2024 to a 15-year federal prison term. At the time he participated in the November 2021 robberies, Smith was on supervised release following an earlier federal prison term imposed for similar crimes in 2015.

Rollins was sentenced on September 2023 to six years in federal prison.

Love was sentenced in May 2024 to a 14-year prison term, followed by a term of supervised release. In addition to the November 2021 robberies, Love had also carried out thefts of three handguns from federal firearms licensees in October 2021 and had made false statements to law enforcement in November 2022, according to officials.

Love’s co-actor in the handgun thefts, 23-year-old Kenta Tittle (age 23), was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Milwaukee Police Department, working as part of the FBI’s Milwaukee Area Violent Crime Task Force, handled the robbery investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Germantown Police Department, investigated Love and Tittle's handgun thefts and related offenses.