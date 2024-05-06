Milwaukee pedestrian safety; fatal crashes motivate organization

Safer streets are on the minds of many Milwaukeeans after recent fatal hit-and-run crashes.

One killed a 4-year-old crossing the street with her mother.

MilWALKee Walks said when drivers speed, cars become weapons. They want to make sure everyone feels comfortable walking and crossing the streets in their neighborhood.

In less than a week, three pedestrians have been killed in hit-and-run crashes in Milwaukee.

"This is not a natural disaster. People choose to speed," MilWALKee Walks program coordinator Shawn Moore said. "When you choose to speed you choose to weaponize your car."

The pedestrian safety advocacy group is seeking solutions to the city’s recent surge in serious pedestrian-involved crashes.

"We’re averaging over 90 a year," Moore said.

Early Sunday morning, May 5, Milwaukee police said two male pedestrians, ages 39 and 41, were killed. A family friend told FOX6 News that they were brothers.

This past Tuesday, 4-year-old Zekani Hymes-Wilson was killed while crossing the street with her mother, who was also injured.

"It's an indicator of what to expect in the future," Moore said. "A lot of trauma, a lot of hardship on these communities and families."

The group is advocating for safe and accessible walking and rolling environments countywide, in addition to educating with local policymakers about growing needs.

This is why bike rider Erich Moderow came out to Monday’s community meeting.

"I got a light on the back of here and I got numerous lights on the bike and it’s all about visible and audible," Moderow said. "I always have a bell."

Pedestrian safety meeting

He wants to see a world where cars, walkers and bikers can coexist.

"I am thinking of my safety because I have to understand that no one else will," he said. "It would be nice if I thought other people were considering my safety more."