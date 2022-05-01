Milwaukee pedestrian killed, driver ran red light, causing crash

article

A Milwaukee man, 72, died at the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle near 20th and Burleigh Saturday afternoon, April 30.

According to police, a driver ran a red light shortly after 1 p.m. and was struck by another vehicle. The impact sent the vehicle that disregarded the light into the pedestrian, who was on the corner at the intersection.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.

An investigation is ongoing.