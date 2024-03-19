Milwaukee hit-and-run, pedestrian seriously injured
article
MILWAUKEE - A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Milwaukee's north side on Tuesday afternoon, March 19.
It happened near 13th and Atkinson around 2 p.m. Police said the driver fled the scene, and the 61-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are looking for the vehicle and driver involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.