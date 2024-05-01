Pedestrian hit, seriously injured in Milwaukee; police seek driver

A Milwaukee pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Wednesday afternoon, May 1.

It happened near Fond du Lac and Hampton around 12:50 p.m. Police said the 63-year-old victim was on the northeast corner of the intersection when a vehicle left the roadway and hit them and left the scene.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

"I saw a white mini-van come speeding down Hampton," witness Sophia Leflore told FOX6. "They must have been going 50, 60 mph.

"They ran over the curb – I think they were trying to not hit me, I was at the corner, they were going to run into the back of me – so instead of hitting me they ran over the curb, they hit the woman, and they dragged her maybe 10 feet and sped off."

The suspect's vehicle was later found abandoned after colliding with a pole near 67th and Villard – a few blocks north from where the pedestrian was hit. Police are still looking for the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.