article

A 14-year-old was struck by a vehicle near 35th and Fond du Lac on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Milwaukee police said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m.

The victim was struck while crossing the street and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 20-year-old driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.