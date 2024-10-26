article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will close access to another park-and-ride lot on Milwaukee's south side on Monday.

Over the past year, the lot has doubled as a temporary home for those without one. WisDOT said the lot has to be closed for safety reasons, but the decision has the people who currently live there asking: "What about us?"

Ric, a veteran, is currently homeless and living at the College Avenue lot with his dog after bouncing around hotels. He said he is simply trying to make ends meet.

"Where are people supposed to go? You’re going to criminalize being homeless?" he said.

Homeless encampment at College Avenue park-and-ride lot

"Leave within 24-48 hours, or you will be arrested – the thing is, there is absolutely nowhere for people to go," said Eva Welch, executive co-director with Street Angels.

Monday's closure comes a week after the state closed the Holt Avenue park-and-ride lot for the same reasons. They cited a 42% increase in emergency calls to both lots compared to the same time in 2023.

"Let's say you consider homeless people an eyesore," Ric said. "Well, where are people supposed to go, if you can’t afford housing on their own of any kind?"

It's a problem Welch said many people already face.

"We have folks that are on the move every single day now, because everywhere that they end up trying to sleep they’re being told they have to move along," she said.

Between a lack of housing and an influx of people who are unhoused, homeless outreach advocates like Welch are unsure what needs to change.

New Street Angels bus

"I don’t know what the answer is other than more shelter space, but it’s definitely not chasing people out," said Welch.

"Some of the options are not viable for everybody," said Ric. "I don’t think a lot of people think this through."

Concrete barriers will be put up at the College Avenue park-and-ride on Monday. Milwaukee County said it is working to help find shelter for the people who lived at the park-and-ride lots.