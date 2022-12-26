Milwaukee OWI arrest on I-94; Grafton man's 4th offense

article

A 54-year-old Grafton man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence on I-94 in Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 25.

Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol identified the man as Todd Roeder.

The Waukesha County Communications Center received a complaint at 8:30 p.m. for a Chevrolet Silverado driving at varying speeds and not staying in its lane.

A trooper found the car and initiated a traffic stop. The trooper noticed that the driver showed signs of impairment and tested Roeder using a standardized field sobriety test.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Roeder was arrested; this is his 4th OWI offense.