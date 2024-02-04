Milwaukee overnight shootings, 8 people injured including 3 teens
MILWAUKEE - Several people were injured in shootings across Milwaukee from Saturday night, Feb. 3 through Sunday morning, Feb. 4, including two 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, eight people were injured in shootings as of 3:50 a.m.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
95th and Brown Deer
Around 9:45 p.m., a 16-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital, and is in serious condition.
Weil and Hadley
Around 9:50 p.m., another 16-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital, and is in stable condition.
Buffum and Center
Just after midnight, a 34-year-old was injured in a shooting and taken to the hospital, and is in stable condition.
Teutonia and Finn
At about 1:17 a.m., an 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital, and is in stable condition.
42nd and Fond du Lac
Around 1:22 a.m., a 28-year-old and a 26-year-old were both injured in a shooting and taken to the hospital, and is in stable condition.
Mound and Lincoln
At about 2:40 a.m., a 33-year-old was the victim of a shooting and taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
19th and Washington
Around 3:50 a.m., a 35-year-old was injured in a shooting and taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
MPD Tips
Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.