Milwaukee overnight shootings, 8 people injured including 3 teens

article

Several people were injured in shootings across Milwaukee from Saturday night, Feb. 3 through Sunday morning, Feb. 4, including two 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, eight people were injured in shootings as of 3:50 a.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

95th and Brown Deer

Around 9:45 p.m., a 16-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital, and is in serious condition.

Weil and Hadley

Around 9:50 p.m., another 16-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital, and is in stable condition.

Buffum and Center

Just after midnight, a 34-year-old was injured in a shooting and taken to the hospital, and is in stable condition.

Teutonia and Finn

At about 1:17 a.m., an 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital, and is in stable condition.

42nd and Fond du Lac

Around 1:22 a.m., a 28-year-old and a 26-year-old were both injured in a shooting and taken to the hospital, and is in stable condition.

Mound and Lincoln

At about 2:40 a.m., a 33-year-old was the victim of a shooting and taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

19th and Washington

Around 3:50 a.m., a 35-year-old was injured in a shooting and taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

MPD Tips

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.