Milwaukee overnight shooting, victim arrived at hospital
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, March 1, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the 39-year-old shooting victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
Police say the shooting happened at an unknown location.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.