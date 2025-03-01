Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee overnight shooting, victim arrived at hospital

Published  March 1, 2025 6:20am CST
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, March 1, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the 39-year-old shooting victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police say the shooting happened at an unknown location.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

