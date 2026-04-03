The Brief Tremaine Jones was found guilty at trial on Friday, April 3. Jones was accused of shooting and killing Officer Kendall Corder and wounding Officer Christopher McCray in June 2025. Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on June 12.



A Milwaukee County jury on Friday found Tremaine Jones, 23, guilty of shooting and killing Officer Kendall Corder and wounding Officer Christopher McCray.

Thirty-four witnesses, 14 hours of testimony and nearly 300 pieces of evidence this week. The jury deliberated for a little more than two-and-a-half hours.

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Prosecution's case

What they're saying:

One police officer was killed and another was wounded, all because two women were fighting over the same cheating boyfriend.

Officer Kendall Corder (L) and Officer Christopher McCray (R)

"That's what sets everything off. Everything happens because of that," said Assistant District Attorney Grant Huebner, the lead prosecutor.

A man with a gun broke up a fight that broke out on June 26, 2025. One of Jones' exes didn't like that, so she called him.

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"He decides to make 25th and Garfield his little punching bag," Huebner said. "He's just firing off a round, pissed because there's a guy in the apartment?!"

The 911 calls started rolling in. Jones and the man in the apartment got into a gunfight. By the time Corder and McCray showed up, the people involved had scattered. But Jones was still there, seen walking into an overgrown area off an alley that the officers would soon approach.

Cellphone video shows Tremaine Jones in the street with a gun prior to the shooting of two Milwaukee police officers.

Gun found near the scene where two Milwaukee police officers were shot in June 2025.

Sixteen rounds were fired from a rifle that Jones had recently purchased. Police found the rifle, a mask and Jones' backpack with his IDs inside in that overgrown area. But a jail phone call between Jones and his mother was the last piece of evidence the jury heard before closing arguments.

"'I'm there, I see two guys, and my reaction is my reaction.' That's not saying other people, that's saying, 'Mom, I'm sorry I just killed a cop,'" said Huebner. "Whether or not he knew were cops didn't matter. He severs a guy's spine, almost severs another, and says, 'Mom, it wasn't intentional.'"

In the phone call, Jones started to cry as he explained he was gathering his things when he saw people walking with flashlights stop at the alley for about 10 seconds. He told his mother he thought it was "two random people from the hood," that the shooting was his reaction out of fear – and he didn't intend to kill the officers.

The defense

The other side:

Jones' defense did not put on a case, and the defendant chose not to testify. His attorney said it was his client's backpack and gun found at the scene, but that no physical evidence showed Jones shot the gun that he'd been seen with minutes earlier that night.

"This was his gun. That gun is his. He's guilty of possession of a short-barreled gun," said defense attorney Russell Jones. "Is there a reasonable alternative, and can I eliminate that reasonable alternative, in light of the evidence?"

What's next:

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on June 12. A first-degree intentional homicide conviction carries a life sentence.

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has followed the case from the time of the shooting to the trial. Read and watch more coverage below at the links below:

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