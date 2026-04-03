The Brief Tremaine Jones was found guilty at trial on Friday, April 3. Jones was accused of shooting and killing Officer Kendall Corder and wounding Officer Christopher McCray in June 2025. Reaction from police and others came in after the verdict was announced.



Reaction from the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee police union and others rolled in after a jury found Tremaine Jones guilty on Friday of shooting and killing Officer Kendall Corder and wounding Officer Christopher McCray.

‘It’s not easy’

What they're saying:

Alex Ayala, president of the Milwaukee Police Association, said the guilty verdict brings justice for victims – but no verdict brings back Corder, who was killed in the line of duty at just 32 years old.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"All of the things open up the wounds, right? The trial today. Sentencing later, we have to go to (Washington) D.C. and put his name on the wall, and then we have his anniversary coming up," he said. "All of these things just keep opening up the wound, and it’s not easy to deal with, but we have to do it."

Officer Kendall Corder (L) and Officer Christopher McCray (R)

Evidence shown at trial showed McCray's bulletproof vest stopped a bullet that, had it been an inch higher, likely could have killed him.

"It's a miracle, but it's also very realistic of the danger that Milwaukee police officers put themselves (in) every day when they put the badge on, and they go protect the citizens of Milwaukee. That's what we deal with every day," said Ayala.

Ayala said 100 officers will head to the nation's capitol to honor Corder's life. In May, they will put his name on the police memorial, an honor etched in stone for a man who shed his blood on the city's streets.

Official statements

What they're saying:

FOX6 News received statements and spoke to people outside the courtroom on Friday, reacting to the jury's verdict.

Milwaukee Police Department:

On Friday, April 3, 2026, a verdict was reached regarding the homicide of Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall I. Corder. A jury found Tremaine Jones guilty of one count of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, one count of Attempt 1st Degree

Intentional Homicide, one count of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and one count of Possession of Short-barreled Shotgun/Rifle.

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) recognizes what a difficult week this has been for our members who testified and were forced to relive the horror of the day we lost Officer Corder. These members were brave and heroic on that day and we admire their courage during this trial. Our thoughts are with them and Officer Corder’s family at the conclusion of this case.

MPD appreciates the great work from the members of MPD, other law enforcement and the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office that brought justice for Officer Corder and Officer Christopher E. McCray.

MPD continues to express our gratitude to Officer McCray for his courage and actions on that evening. We continue to support his physical and emotional journey.

Lastly, we thank our community for the overwhelming support that you all have provided during these trying times.

Milwaukee Police Association:

Today’s guilty verdicts bring a measure of resolution in a case that has weighed heavily on our department, our members, and our community.

We are grateful for the jury’s careful attention to the facts and for the seriousness with which they approached this responsibility. At the same time, we remain mindful that no verdict can undo the loss of Officer Kendall Corder or fully heal the pain carried by those who knew and loved him.

Our thoughts remain with Officer Corder’s family, his partner Officer Christopher McCray, who continues to recover from his injuries – both seen and unseen – and all who have been affected by this tragedy.

We also want to recognize the officers of District Two, who have carried an extraordinary burden since that night. They have continued to serve this city while grieving the loss of one of their own, all while supporting one another through an incredibly difficult and emotional process. What they have endured, both during this trial and in the months since, has been nothing short of profound.

This has been an impossible time, and yet they have shown up, day after day, with professionalism, strength, and quiet resolve.

We will continue to stand with them. We will continue to honor Officer Corder. And we will continue to support every officer who serves this community under circumstances most will never fully understand.

We shall never forget.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson:

"Today’s verdict brings some justice for the family and colleagues of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder.

"Our law enforcement officers swear an oath and put their lives on the line every day in order to protect and serve our community. They should never be met with violence nor should they have to face life-threatening danger. If an officer is subjected to violence or worse yet, if an officer is killed, the perpetrator should face the full extent of the law.

"I thank the investigators and prosecutor for their diligence. I appreciate the work of the jurors for their thoughtful consideration of the facts. Most of all, I honor the memory of Kendall Corder."

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has followed the case from the time of the shooting to the trial. Read and watch more coverage below at the links below:

Related article