Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee officers shot, Tremaine Jones guilty: Verdict reaction

By and
Published  April 3, 2026 5:42pm CDT
Tremaine Jones trial
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Reaction: Tremaine Jones found guilty

Reaction: Tremaine Jones found guilty

Reaction from the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee police union and others rolled in after a jury found Tremaine Jones guilty on Friday.

The Brief

    • Tremaine Jones was found guilty at trial on Friday, April 3.
    • Jones was accused of shooting and killing Officer Kendall Corder and wounding Officer Christopher McCray in June 2025.
    • Reaction from police and others came in after the verdict was announced.

MILWAUKEE - Reaction from the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee police union and others rolled in after a jury found Tremaine Jones guilty on Friday of shooting and killing Officer Kendall Corder and wounding Officer Christopher McCray.

‘It’s not easy’

What they're saying:

Alex Ayala, president of the Milwaukee Police Association, said the guilty verdict brings justice for victims – but no verdict brings back Corder, who was killed in the line of duty at just 32 years old.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"All of the things open up the wounds, right? The trial today. Sentencing later, we have to go to (Washington) D.C. and put his name on the wall, and then we have his anniversary coming up," he said. "All of these things just keep opening up the wound, and it’s not easy to deal with, but we have to do it."

Officer Kendall Corder (L) and Officer Christopher McCray (R)

Evidence shown at trial showed McCray's bulletproof vest stopped a bullet that, had it been an inch higher, likely could have killed him. 

"It's a miracle, but it's also very realistic of the danger that Milwaukee police officers put themselves (in) every day when they put the badge on, and they go protect the citizens of Milwaukee. That's what we deal with every day," said Ayala.

Ayala said 100 officers will head to the nation's capitol to honor Corder's life. In May, they will put his name on the police memorial, an honor etched in stone for a man who shed his blood on the city's streets.

Analysis: Tremaine Jones found guilty at trial

Analysis: Tremaine Jones found guilty at trial

Defense Attorney Jonathan LaVoy and former U.S. Attorney James Santelle broke down the key testimony and evidence of the prosecution's case in the trial of Tremaine Jones, which ended with a verdict of guilty on all charges related to the shooting of Milwaukee Police Officers Kendall Corder and Christopher McCray.

Official statements

What they're saying:

FOX6 News received statements and spoke to people outside the courtroom on Friday, reacting to the jury's verdict.

Milwaukee Police Department:

On Friday, April 3, 2026, a verdict was reached regarding the homicide of Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall I. Corder. A jury found Tremaine Jones guilty of one count of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, one count of Attempt 1st Degree 
Intentional Homicide, one count of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and one count of Possession of Short-barreled Shotgun/Rifle.

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) recognizes what a difficult week this has been for our members who testified and were forced to relive the horror of the day we lost Officer Corder. These members were brave and heroic on that day and we admire their courage during this trial. Our thoughts are with them and Officer Corder’s family at the conclusion of this case.

MPD appreciates the great work from the members of MPD, other law enforcement and the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office that brought justice for Officer Corder and Officer Christopher E. McCray. 

MPD continues to express our gratitude to Officer McCray for his courage and actions on that evening. We continue to support his physical and emotional journey. 

Lastly, we thank our community for the overwhelming support that you all have provided during these trying times. 

Milwaukee Police Association:

Today’s guilty verdicts bring a measure of resolution in a case that has weighed heavily on our department, our members, and our community.

We are grateful for the jury’s careful attention to the facts and for the seriousness with which they approached this responsibility. At the same time, we remain mindful that no verdict can undo the loss of Officer Kendall Corder or fully heal the pain carried by those who knew and loved him.

Our thoughts remain with Officer Corder’s family, his partner Officer Christopher McCray, who continues to recover from his injuries – both seen and unseen – and all who have been affected by this tragedy.

We also want to recognize the officers of District Two, who have carried an extraordinary burden since that night. They have continued to serve this city while grieving the loss of one of their own, all while supporting one another through an incredibly difficult and emotional process. What they have endured, both during this trial and in the months since, has been nothing short of profound.

This has been an impossible time, and yet they have shown up, day after day, with professionalism, strength, and quiet resolve.

We will continue to stand with them. We will continue to honor Officer Corder. And we will continue to support every officer who serves this community under circumstances most will never fully understand.

We shall never forget.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson:

"Today’s verdict brings some justice for the family and colleagues of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder.

"Our law enforcement officers swear an oath and put their lives on the line every day in order to protect and serve our community. They should never be met with violence nor should they have to face life-threatening danger. If an officer is subjected to violence or worse yet, if an officer is killed, the perpetrator should face the full extent of the law.

"I thank the investigators and prosecutor for their diligence. I appreciate the work of the jurors for their thoughtful consideration of the facts.  Most of all, I honor the memory of Kendall Corder."

Tremaine Jones trial: Defense team reaction

Tremaine Jones trial: Defense team reaction

The defense team in the Tremaine Jones trial offered their reaction to the guilty verdict in the case. 

Tremaine Jones Trial: Police union reaction

Tremaine Jones Trial: Police union reaction

Milwaukee Police Association President Alex Ayala offered his reaction to the guilty verdicts in the Tremaine Jones trial. 

Tremaine Jones guilty; Patty Jerving shares reaction

Tremaine Jones guilty; Patty Jerving shares reaction

Patty Jerving, whose son died in the line of duty in 2023, offered her reaction on Friday, April 3, to the guilty verdict in the Tremaine Jones trial. 

Complete coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has followed the case from the time of the shooting to the trial. Read and watch more coverage below at the links below:

Related

Milwaukee officers shot, Tremaine Jones trial: Live updates April 3
article

Milwaukee officers shot, Tremaine Jones trial: Live updates April 3

A jury found Tremaine Jones guilty on Friday of killing Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder and wounding Officer Christopher McCray in a shooting last summer.

The Source: FOX6 News is in court for the trial and referenced information from the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, Wisconsin Circuit Court and prior coverage related to the shooting, investigation, funeral and more.

Tremaine Jones trialNewsMilwaukeeMilwaukee Police Department