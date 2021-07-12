Milwaukee officers surprise lemonade makers with generous tip

They are paid to serve and protect the City of Milwaukee. But as you'll see in the video tweeted below, some officers go above and beyond even that call.

The tweet posted by Milwaukee police on Monday, July 12 shows two of its officers stopping by a lemonade stand – and getting a couple of cups to quench their thirst. Watch – and you'll see they paid well over the asking price for those lemonades – much to the surprise of the family.

Kudos to those officers.