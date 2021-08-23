Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee officer shoots at suspect; armed man wanted in shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police officer discharged his service weapon at an armed suspect wanted in connection with a shooting. The incident happened near 16th and Forest Home Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23.

Officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate a shots fired incident. When they arrived, the officers spotted the suspect who was armed. An officer discharged his weapon – at which time the suspect discarded his weapon and fled on foot. 

The officers arrested a 36-year-old Milwaukee man after a brief foot pursuit. 

No one was injured as a result of the gunfire – and the suspect’s gun was recovered. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

