Milwaukee officer shoots at suspect; armed man wanted in shooting

A Milwaukee police officer discharged his service weapon at an armed suspect wanted in connection with a shooting. The incident happened near 16th and Forest Home Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23.

Officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate a shots fired incident. When they arrived, the officers spotted the suspect who was armed. An officer discharged his weapon – at which time the suspect discarded his weapon and fled on foot.

The officers arrested a 36-year-old Milwaukee man after a brief foot pursuit.

No one was injured as a result of the gunfire – and the suspect’s gun was recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.