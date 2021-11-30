Milwaukee officer plea deal: Guilty to 2 counts of disorderly conduct

article

A Milwaukee police officer pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct stemming from an incident when he was at a bar off-duty during a protest in July 2020. It was part of a plea deal.

Matthew Willmann was originally charged with battery and disorderly conduct. In an amended complaint, the battery charge was dropped to a disorderly conduct charge. Online records show Willmann pleaded guilty to both disorderly conduct charges on Monday, Nov. 29.

Video showed Willmann being pushed to the ground outside of a bar on Old World Third Street in July 2020. Charging documents say this all started when Willmann's wife left the bar, started shouting at the protestors, and threw her beer towards them. Security cameras captured the moment Officer Willmann fell to the ground.

LaTasha Lux was one of two photographers mentioned in the criminal complaint. The document says Willmann struck Lux's camera, causing it to hit her in the face. Court documents say Willmann admitted to striking two different cameras to try and prevent them from taking photos of his wife.

Willmann also served a 45-day suspension with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Sentencing for Willmann has been set for Feb. 17, 2022.