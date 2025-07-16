Milwaukee officer Corder dies; police district gets community support

The Brief Milwaukee Police Department - District 2 held its monthly crime & safety meeting on Wednesday. District 2 is where fallen police officer Kendall Corder served until he was killed in the line of duty almost three weeks ago. A moment of silence was held on Wednesday for Corder.



There was a powerful display of support at the Milwaukee Police Department - District 2’s monthly crime & safety meeting on Wednesday, July 16.

District 2 is where fallen police officer Kendall Corder served until he was killed in the line of duty almost three weeks ago. The meeting did touch on issues and safety within the district, but a big part of the conversation was honoring the fallen officer.

A moment of silence was held on Wednesday for Corder.

The backstory:

Officer Corder and his partner, Christopher McCray, were shot near 25th and Garfield on June 26. Police said the gunman "ambushed" the officers.

McCray was released from the hospital on Saturday. Corder did not survive, succumbing to his injuries on Sunday.

Court records show 22-year-old Tremaine Jones is charged in the shooting with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Local perspective:

Officer John Parlier is the coordinator of the MPD wellness team. He’s serving as a liaison for Corder's family.

"The day it happened, we all felt helpless. It was just the two of them sent out to the location and the incident happened so quickly, so many of us weren't able to get there. I was stuck in the office myself," Parlier said. "I know how much Kendall's family meant to him, how much they will continue to mean to him and being in a position to take the support the community has wanted to give and pay it forward to the family who has faced the ultimate sacrifice has been a privilege."

The packed room felt that sacrifice, as unwavering support continued to grow from community members.

What they're saying:

"He's a human being, he's a man that loved the community and that served. I think the community support that came out today was wanting to encourage that and show support of the officers just like him," resident Jasmin Treske said. "This has shown how strong our roots are on the southside, how much we have come together."

District 2 is holding onto that togetherness as they cling to their bonds with their brothers and sisters in blue.

"As a unit we just tried to stay together, knowing grief is better shared," Parlier said.

What you can do:

There are still flowers and other tributes for Corder outside the police building.

Money is still being raised for Corder’s family, including a GoFundMe.

If you are looking for a way to help the families of the officers, you can donate to MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. According to the website, every dollar offers immediate emergency aid for injured officers and supports long-term recovery for officers and their families.

MPA Fallen Heroes Fund