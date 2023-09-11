Milwaukee North Avenue bike lane confusion, drivers cited

Milwaukee's new North Avenue bike lanes have prompted safety concerns because drivers are not paying attention, according to city leaders.

The biggest problem spot seems to be in front of Ian's Pizza near North and Prospect, where drivers park or use the space as a loading zone.

In response, crews with the Department of Public Works put up "no parking" signs.

"I think they should re-do it again, honestly," said William Walker, cyclist.

Walker said the new bike lanes have caused more problems.

"Especially by where I work, everyone is just parking in those bike lanes," said Walker. "There’s just a lot of confusion."

The bike lanes were put in next to the sidewalk in August. In some spots, parking was taken away, but DPW officials said drivers are still breaking the law.

"The complaints just started coming in back-to-back-to-back," said Eldricht Hill, DPW. "That’s when we identified that this was a major problem."

DPW officials said drivers are ignoring the rules, especially near North and Prospect.

"People don’t understand when they obstruct the bike lane here, they’re forced out into on-coming traffic," said Hill.

On Friday, Sept. 8, DPW crews put up "no parking" signs. As of Monday, Sept. 11, they said since the new bike lanes were installed 25 tickets had been issued. Four were issued after the signs went up.

DPW said with the new signs has come more compliance, but even during FOX6's interview with DPW Monday, people ignored them.

"We want people to have their vehicles accessible to them, but we also want our roads to be shared equitably," said Hill.

"I think they should find a solution that fixes both of the problems," said Walker.

There are some hefty fines that come along with illegally parking here (the most $60), but you could have other fines tacked on top of that. DPW officials said your vehicle could be towed.