Milwaukee nonprofit Love Thy Neighbor connects seniors with AC

The Love Thy Neighbor Foundation, a Milwaukee nonprofit, works to connect seniors with air conditoners.

Long summers without air conditioning can be brutal.

"If it’s hot, and you live in a one-bedroom place, and you’re an older adult, I’m worried about you," said Al Emmons, Love Thy Neighbor founder.

Love Thy Neighbor

Emmons turned his worry into action. His nonprofit set out to find air conditioning for seniors in the Milwaukee area who are in need.

"It started with 12 people, and then once we said we could help them, and then they were telling each other, and they went from building a building," said Emmons.

Some units simply needed a tune-up.

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

"What’s even better than that is if they already have air-conditioning, maybe they just need something, a tune-up or something else, so we’re in the process of putting it all together for those people," said Emmons.

For seven years, Love Thy Neighbor has helped seniors find the resources they need.

"It isn’t something that we can neglect or let go of," said Emmons.

GoGoGrandparent.com

Emmons' organization also helps to connect seniors with emergency sheets in case of an accident or access to GoGoGrandparent.com, a ride service for seniors.

"The services I’m talking about are all over the country," said Emmons. "It’s just that people don’t know they are there."

Emmons said with the help of volunteers and donors, Love Thy Neighbor is working to expand.

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

If you are in need or know someone who is, or if you want to volunteer, you're encouraged to check them out online or call 414-562-6666.