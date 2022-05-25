Milwaukee Night Market 2022 vendor lineup revealed

article

Westown Association announced on Wednesday, May 25 the more than 100 local vendors that will participate in the 2022 Milwaukee Night Market, which returns to downtown Milwaukee this summer for the first time since 2019.

The lineup of vendors features a variety of artists, restaurateurs, farmers, crafters and makers of all sorts that will showcase their talents to the estimated 20,000 attendees each night.

A news release says attendees can expect legacy vendors of the Night Market such as Meat on the Street, Happy Dough Lucky, James Steeno Gallery and LIT MKE, as well as entrepreneurs making their Night Market debuts including Clover Milwaukee, Nate Vomhof Media Co and Peanut and Butter Jelly Deli.

The 2022 Markets will be held on June 15, July 13, Aug. 17, and Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

American Family Insurance returns for the second year, sponsoring the vendors fees for 10 entrepreneurs at each of the four Markets by selecting an array of vendors that feature ethnic diversity and gender parity. The 10 sponsored vendors are Baked Dream Creations, Blossom Candle, Chase My Creations, Dougie’s Delights, Harmony By Design, Outwoken Tea, Spicy Freza Apparel, T for Textile and Tostada by Maranta. A full list of vendors for the 2022 season can be found on mkenightmarket.com .

The Milwaukee Night Market is a free, outdoor event.