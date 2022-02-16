Milwaukee Night Market returns, 2022 season begins June 15

article

The Milwaukee Night Market returns to downtown Milwaukee for four nights this summer on June 15, July 13, Aug. 17 and Sept. 21.

A news release says the free, outdoor event showcases a variety of vendors, performers and artists, transforming West Wisconsin Avenue into an exciting fusion of all the city has to offer. The Market is held from 5 to 10 p.m. on West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

Westown is currently seeking vendors to participate in the Milwaukee Night Market. Applications can be found at mkenightmarket.com. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 18; selected vendors will be notified in early April.

Community partners including GRAEF, Gruber Law Offices, Miller Lite and We Energies Foundation are also sponsors of the 2022 Milwaukee Night Market. Additional signature sponsors and new partnerships will be announced at a later date.