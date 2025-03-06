New Year's shooting; woman accused says gun 'unintentionally discharged'

article

The Brief A Milwaukee woman has been charged in connection to a shooting that occurred on New Year's Day. The victim told police that she had been standing outside an apartment complex with several other people when she heard gunshots and then felt pain. The accused denied that she had been drinking but did admit she had taken ecstasy and smoked THC prior to handling the firearm, court filings day.



A Milwaukee woman has been criminally charged in connection to a shooting that occurred on New Year's Day in Milwaukee. The accused is 29-year-old Ashley Cotton.

Cotton is charged with the following:

Injury by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, explosives or fire

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Shooting scene

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the area of Fond du Lac and Custer around 12:05 a.m. that day for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they located a 49-year-old woman who had been shot in her left abdomen. The victim told police that she had been standing outside an apartment complex with several other people when she heard gunshots and then felt pain.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where she was taken into emergency surgery for her injury. After surgery, the victim was able to provide further details to officers.

Fond du Lac and Custer, Milwaukee

Per the complaint, the victim told investigators that her neighbor, later identified as Ashley Cotton, was outside the building with two men and that one of these men was discharging rounds into the air for New Year's.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victim stated that "Ashley" indicated to the man that she wanted to shoot the gun. The victim told police that Cotton appeared intoxicated, the complaint states.

The victim claims Cotton was handed the gun and discharged two rounds in the air, court filings say. The victim stated she didn’t see Cotton discharge the weapon at her, as she was turned away at that moment.

Officers located five spent 9mm casings and one 9mm bullet fragment on the ground just outside the building’s rear entry door.

Officers also made contact with two occupants of a passing vehicle nearby that had likely been struck by the falling discharged rounds from this location. No one in the vehicle was harmed.

Fond du Lac and Custer, Milwaukee

Interview with investigators

What we know:

According to the complaint, on Jan. 15 detectives interviewed Ashley Cotton. During the interview, Cotton admitted she was present the night of the incident with two men who both owned guns.

Per the complaint, Cotton stated that all of them were out back behind the building to shoot into the air and to set off fireworks for New Year's.

At one point, Cotton was handed the handgun, and she admitted she attempted to shoot into the air, court filings say. Cotton told investigators that the gun jammed.

Cotton stated she was attempting to lower the firearm and rack the slide to clear the jam and, at the same time, one of the men reached for the firearm to take it back. Cotton claims she was still holding onto the firearm when the firearm then unintentionally discharged, the complaint states.

Fond du Lac and Custer, Milwaukee

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Per the complaint, Cotton denied that she had been drinking but did admit she had taken ecstasy and smoked THC prior to handling the firearm.

Cotton admitted she left the residence and went to stay at a hotel in Glendale primarily due to being aware that the police were looking for her, the complaint states.

In court

What's next:

Cotton made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on March 3. Cash bond was set for $5,000. She is due back in court on March 12 for a preliminary hearing.