Milwaukee New Year's Eve Free Rides; MCTS, Molson Coors team up

Molson Coors and the Milwaukee County Transit System are once again partnering to help Milwaukee ring in 2026 safely through the Miller Lite New Year's Eve Free Rides. The program got its start in 1988. This year's program is especially meaningful as Miller Lite celebrates its 50th anniversary.



In partnership with Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS), the Miller Lite Free Rides program returns to Milwaukee as people ring in the new year.

The program got its start in 1988 and provides residents with free transportation to celebrate the new year responsibly.

This year’s program is especially meaningful as Miller Lite celebrates its 50th anniversary and the Free Rides program approaches 10 million rides provided nationwide.

Visit the MCTS website to find the most popular routes. You can also download the UMO app to plan and track your bus in real-time.

