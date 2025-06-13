Milwaukee celebrates new Marcia P. Coggs Health & Human Services Center

The Brief Milwaukee County officially opened the new Marcia P. Coggs Health & Human Services Center on Friday, June 13. Officials called this opening a "generational investment in the delivery of high-quality human services and community health." The new facility also houses a new location for NourishMKE, Milwaukee’s largest network of community food centers.



Milwaukee County officials celebrated on Friday, June 13, the official opening of the new Marcia P. Coggs Health & Human Services Center (1230 W. Cherry Street) in Milwaukee's King Park neighborhood. The building is named after the first Black woman elected to the Wisconsin Legislature.

New Health & Human Services Center

What we know:

A news release says for the first time, "Milwaukee County will have a building designed specifically to deliver health and human services, eliminating physical barriers, creating a warm and welcoming location, and improving access for families and individuals to resources and services."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

It will offer a variety of resources, from energy assistance to child support, family and veterans services. The new facility is also home to a new location for NourishMKE, Milwaukee’s largest network of community food centers.

The fourth floor of the building even features a rooftop with city views for the DHHS workers to enjoy.

Marcia P. Coggs

View from the rooftop of Marcia P. Coggs Health & Human Services Center

What they're saying:

"This building, it really represents the upstream investment in race and health equity for our entire community in Milwaukee County, said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

"When people thrive, everyone wins. We are all here because we care about Milwaukee and we care about the people who live here. And they absolutely deserve this. This "no wrong door," where they can access the services they deserve easily and efficiently and right at home," said Kirsten Johnson, Wisconsin Health Services Secretary.

Kirsten Johnson, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary

"As we open these doors, we're opening access, access to housing support, to behavioral health care, to child and family services, crisis response, veterans services, and more for Milwaukeeans in this neighborhood and all across the city and all across Milwaukee County," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"This center is more than a building. It is a lifeline. It stands as proof of what's possible when we rise above politics and work together," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Priscilla Coggs-Jones.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Priscilla Coggs-Jones

"This is a transformational moment in the delivery of health and human services for Milwaukee County," said Shakita LaGrant-McClain, DHHS Executive Director. "With this new building, we are now able to better connect residents with person-centered care and services provided by DHHS and our many partners. We have made strategic decisions and investments in our "no wrong door" model of customer service care."

A news release said the Marcia P. Coggs Health & Human Services Center was made possible through the allocation of $32 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, unanimously approved by the County Board members of the Committee on Finance in 2022.