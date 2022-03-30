Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee neighbor describes 'crazy' shooting near 5th and Becher

5th and Becher shooting, MPD says 'several' people involved

Milwaukee police say several people fired shots – striking multiple cars and homes near 5th and Becher on Tuesday morning, March 29.

MILWAUKEE - Neighbors told FOX6 News they took cover as bullets went flying Tuesday morning near 5th and Becher.

Several neighbors said, unfortunately, this is not the first time they have heard a shooting in their neighborhood – but they have never heard anything like what they heard Tuesday.

"Boom, boom, boom," one neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said. "I came out the house and was like, ‘What the (expletive) is going on?’"

A brazen display of gunfire left its mark. A black Toyota parked on the street was riddle with bullet holes and dozens of evidence markers. A home at the scene had visible evidence markers, too.

Milwaukee police said the shooting started shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday when "several" people fired shots, hitting cars and homes.

Evidence markers at 5th and Becher shooting scene

"It was crazy," the neighbor said. "A bullet don’t got no name on it, you know?"

MPD is still searching for multiple suspects and investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

