5th and Becher shooting, Milwaukee police say 'several' people involved

Milwaukee police at shooting scene near 5th and Becher

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say several people fired shots – striking multiple cars and homes near 5th and Becher on Tuesday morning, March 29.

The shooting unfolded around 11:20 a.m. Police said no injuries were reported.

Police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

