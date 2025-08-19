Milwaukee Navy veteran receives pickup truck through US Bank

article

A man who served five years in the U.S. Navy got a gift on Tuesday, Aug. 19 that he will remember forever.

Memorable gift for veteran

What we know:

US Bank, partnering with the veteran nonprofit Vet Cares, donated a car to Navy veteran Charles Doyle.

The event took place on Tuesday afternoon at Milwaukee's War Memorial Center.

Doyle is from Milwaukee. He served as a military photographer from 1980 to 1985.

Charles Doyle

This is US Bank's 94th payment-free vehicle donation through the "Driven to Serve" program.

