Milwaukee Navy veteran receives pickup truck through US Bank

Published  August 19, 2025 5:22pm CDT
Military
Charles Doyle

    • A Milwaukee Navy veteran received a car from US Bank and nonprofit Vet Cares.
    • Charles Doyle received the vehicle at Milwaukee's War Memorial Center on Tuesday, AUg. 19.
    • Doyle served in the Navy from 1980 to 1985.

MILWAUKEE - A man who served five years in the U.S. Navy got a gift on Tuesday, Aug. 19 that he will remember forever. 

Memorable gift for veteran

What we know:

US Bank, partnering with the veteran nonprofit Vet Cares, donated a car to Navy veteran Charles Doyle. 

The event took place on Tuesday afternoon at Milwaukee's War Memorial Center. 

Doyle is from Milwaukee. He served as a military photographer from 1980 to 1985.

Charles Doyle

This is US Bank's 94th payment-free vehicle donation through the "Driven to Serve" program.

