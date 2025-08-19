Milwaukee Navy veteran receives pickup truck through US Bank
MILWAUKEE - A man who served five years in the U.S. Navy got a gift on Tuesday, Aug. 19 that he will remember forever.
Memorable gift for veteran
What we know:
US Bank, partnering with the veteran nonprofit Vet Cares, donated a car to Navy veteran Charles Doyle.
The event took place on Tuesday afternoon at Milwaukee's War Memorial Center.
Doyle is from Milwaukee. He served as a military photographer from 1980 to 1985.
Charles Doyle
This is US Bank's 94th payment-free vehicle donation through the "Driven to Serve" program.
