Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Native Wellness Garden promotes health, community well-being

By
Published  September 27, 2025 7:26am CDT
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Native Wellness Garden in Milwaukee

Native Wellness Garden in Milwaukee

The Native Wellness Garden in Milwaukee is a space that uses culturally significant plants and traditional Native American practices to promote health, healing, and community well-being. Lisa Albright joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about the garden.

MILWAUKEE - The Native Wellness Garden in Milwaukee is a space that uses culturally significant plants and traditional Native American practices to promote health, healing, and community well-being.

It began in 2014 as a result of a partnership between the Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center (GLIIHC) and UW-Extension.

In keeping with the integrity of Native American organic agricultural practices, the garden prohibits the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers.

Native Wellness Garden plants and produce

Native Wellness Garden plants and produce

The Native Wellness Garden features a wide variety of plants and produce. Some that can even help you live a healthy lifestyle. Diana Osberg joined FOX6 WakeUp to tell us more about the improvements the garden made over the summer.

FOX 6 WakeUp NewsMilwaukeeFoodHealth