Milwaukee Native Wellness Garden promotes health, community well-being
MILWAUKEE - The Native Wellness Garden in Milwaukee is a space that uses culturally significant plants and traditional Native American practices to promote health, healing, and community well-being.
It began in 2014 as a result of a partnership between the Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center (GLIIHC) and UW-Extension.
In keeping with the integrity of Native American organic agricultural practices, the garden prohibits the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers.